SMPTE Technology Forum to discuss future programming technologies

The Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) has announced that Ken Kerschbaumer, editorial director of the Sports Video Group (SVG), will join a panel of industry leaders to discuss the next 10-15 years of investment prospects for key programming technologies. These will include technologies used in live sporting events, which are often the early revenue generators for broadcasters and other content creators. This panel will take place at the SMPTE Forum on Emerging Media Technologies, an executive-level symposium to be held by the Society, May 13-15 in Geneva, produced in collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Kerschbaumer will be part of The Forum panel “Pulling It All Together,” which will discuss what media organizations should do now to prepare for success in the next 10-15 years. That includes having the right balance of creative and digital skills and end-to-end digital workflows required to support their value chains, as well as generally identifying the right trajectory for long-term investments.

“With an advisory board that includes the world’s leading sports networks, leagues, and collegiate institutions, SVG is at the heart of the discussions among manufacturers, suppliers, and technology developers about how to improve the quality and profitability of sports programming,” said David Wood of the EBU and the chair of the symposium’s program committee. “We’re delighted to have Ken bring that critical perspective to The SMPTE Forum.”

Among other presenters at The SMPTE Forum will be executives from ABC Australia, ATSC, BSkyB, the Fraunhofer Institute, Grass Valley, IBM, Intel, NHK, Radio Television Hong Kong, Screen Digest, Sony, Warner Bros., zeebox and the EBU itself.