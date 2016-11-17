SMPTE Offering Virtual Classes on IMF

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—If learning more about the Interoperable Master Format family of standards is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, SMPTE has you covered. SMPTE has announced the newest addition to its slate of SMPTE Virtual Classroom offerings, launching “IMF Essentials: What You Need to Know” in January. The goal of the class will be to provide media mastering and services professionals an understanding of how this component-based high-fidelity format addresses the proliferation of content versions needed to service distribution channels worldwide.

Pierre-Anthony Lemieux

The course was developed by and will be facilitated by Bruce Devlin, SMPTE governor for the U.K. region, and Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, chair of the SMPTE technology committee for media packaging and interchange and lead editor of the IMF standard. Devlin and Lemieux will guide participants through the details of IMF standards. Participants will learn how to build a delivery specification based on an existing IMF application specification and how the many layers of IMF contribute to optimized IMF applications and workflow.

The first course will take place on Jan. 23, 2017, and run for five weeks. Up to 20 people will be able to register for the course. For information on how to register, visit www.smpte.org/courses.