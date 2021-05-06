SMPTE New York Panel to Examine Mirrorless Cameras

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The New York section of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) will focus on the new breed of mirrorless cameras for motion picture and video production during a virtual panel discussion on May 12.

Ryan Snyder, senior product specialist at Canon USA; Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations at Blackmagic Design; Matt Frazer, manager of business development for Lumix at Panasonic; and Sam Fares, digital media production center manager at Sony Electronics, will join freelance cinematographer David Leitner, who will moderate the discussion.

Optimized to capture UHD, DCI 4K and beyond, these new mirrorless 4K, 6K and 8K cameras feature Super 35mm or Full Frame sensors and deliver high sensitivity, high frame rates and high dynamic range. They use advanced codecs for internal recording, offer RAW output, support focus peaking, zebra patterns and SMPTE timecode. Some offer sensor stabilization, A.I.-assisted phase detection autofocus and internal RAW recording.

Following the discussion, audience members will be able to submit questions to the panelists for an informative Q & A.

The SMPTE New York panel is scheduled for May 12 at 5:30 p.m. EDT.