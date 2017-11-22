SMPTE #GivingTuesday Donations Going Toward Next Century Fund

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past half century or so, you’ve most likely heard of Black Friday. More recently with the rise of Amazon.com and other online shopping destination the term “Cyber Monday” has entered the lexicon.

But the launch of Giving Tuesday (#GivingTuesday) is a far more recent occurrence, having started in 2012 when the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation joined together to promote a global day of giving, according to Wikipedia.

The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers, as it has since the beginning of Giving Tuesday, will participate in this year’s day of philanthropy, Nov. 28, by targeting donations to its Next Century Fund. SMPTE’s Next Century Fund is focused on standards development and enhancements, educational programs and furthering the expertise of society members.

SMPTE is “a non-profit that depends on giving to support its work,” said Barbara Lange, executive director of the society. “The #GivingTuesday event is a great way to get involved in supporting SMPTE's ongoing work to advance critical industry standards, extend membership opportunities to new areas and develop and deliver educational programming in support of the industry,” said Lange in a press release.

To donate or to learn more visit the SMPTE website.