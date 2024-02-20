SMPTE, EBU, ETC Publish Report On AI In Media
The report offers a technical introduction and discusses how AI and ML are affecting media
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the Entertainment Technology Center (ETC), have released a report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its effect on the media, SMPTE said today.
The document is the product of a task force on AI standards in media that began in 2020, it said.
"When we started this project in 2020, many saw AI as technically challenging, risky, costly and even scary," said task force co-chair and AMD Fellow Fred Walls. "Since then, it has become clearer that AI will transform the media industry from preproduction to distribution and consumption. This report is a great read for those looking to understand AI and how it is being deployed in media, as well as the important roles of standards and ethics."
The report provides media professionals with a background on both AI and Machine Learning (ML). It begins with a technical understanding of the two technologies followed by the effect they will likely have on the media landscape. The report then moves on to examine AI ethics and ends by discussing the role that standards can play in AI/ML's future.
"I believe that AI will continue to see exponential growth and adoption throughout 2024," said SMPTE president Renard Jenkins. "Therefore, it is imperative that we examine the overall impact that this technology can have in our industry. That is why the progressive thought leadership presented in this document is so important for us all."
Members and non-members of SMPTE can access the document for free on the SMPTE website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.