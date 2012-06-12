SMPTE Calls for Papers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: The deadline is approaching for the submission of abstracts for 2012 Annual Technical Conference & Exposition of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. Submissions must be received no later than June 22.



Proposed papers for the event must be informational in nature and address the technical theory, research, application, or practice associated with technologies relevant to the motion-imaging industry. Student papers also are strongly encouraged. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered.



More information is available at SMPTE’s Call for Papers website. The conference and expo will take place in Hollywood Oct. 22-25.