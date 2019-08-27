SMPTE, Brazil’s SET Launch Joint Membership Program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. & SAO PAULO—SMPTE members now have the ability to join Brazil’s Society of Television Engineering (SET) at a discounted rate, and vice versa, as the two organizations have announced a new joint membership program.

With the new program, SET members can join SMPTE for $100, a 40% savings, while SMPTE members can sign up for SET with a $60 annual fee, a 45% discount. In addition to the discounts, SET members who opt to join SMPTE will get all of its benefits—discounts on SMPTE standards and conference papers; access to the SMPTE member directory; complementary technology and standards webcasts; complementary subscription to monthly newsletters; discounts on SMPTE courses, conference and events; online-only access to the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal; and the opportunity to join or form local Sections.

In addition to membership benefits, the new partnership will allow the two organizations to collaborate on shared goals. These include technological innovations; professional development; fostering work and study groups on latest market trends and challenges; furthering scientific and academic knowledge; producing standards; sharing content from each Society’s journal; and strengthening partnerships and promoting opportunities with local and international associations.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with SET on this join membership program,” said Barbara Lange, SMPTE executive director. “Available at a great rate, joint membership brings exciting opportunities for professionals in the motion-imaging field in Brazil to expand their creative and technical knowledge while connecting to the global SMPTE community to drive innovation.”

