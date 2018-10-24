SMPTE Announces New Goals for Standards, Education and Membership

LOS ANGELES—In an effort to maintain its prominence as the premier global standards and education body for the film and television industries, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced a new strategic business plan that emphasizes its three pillars: standards, education and membership, with a commitment on inclusiveness and objectivity.

"The strategic business plan officially released today reflects the initiative championed by SMPTE president Matthew Goldman to examine the Society and to establish our guiding principles, vision, mission, and value propositions resulting in this new three-year strategic plan," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "I look forward to working with current and newly elected SMPTE Board of Governors leadership to achieve the ambitious objectives set out in this plan."

With its announcement during the annual SMPTE meeting this week, the society released its first mission statement:

“SMPTE enables the technical framework and global professional community that makes motion-picture, television, and professional media available for all humanity to enjoy for artistic, educational, and social purposes.”

Within its standards work, the society said it will create a "Knowledge Network" environment that enables state-of-the-art standards-development processes while improving how content is discovered, accessed, and monetized.

Within its education work, the society said it will continue to enhance its offerings to become the comprehensive resource for industry-relevant professional development. SMPTE will continue providing education on emerging technologies that professionals must understand for continued career success.

In continuing to build SMPTE membership around the world, the society will focus on extending its presence at the local section level and on ensuring high levels of volunteer engagement, including recognition of service, to create a more robust and diverse global community for its members.

The SMPTE Board of Governors will be responsible for overseeing the Society's new strategic business plan.

As more Silicon Valley companies focus their efforts on streaming video, the society faces the challenge of remaining relevant in a world where tech giants can quickly saturate the marketplace with proprietary formats, bypassing the more universal approach of industry agreed-upon standards. In an effort to navigate this new landscape, the society earlier this year announced its "Vision 2020" strategic plan, which includes expanding membership to other industries and segments that rely on motion imaging, such as gaming, corporate video and internet video, and bolstering its membership, education and standards work.