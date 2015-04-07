SmallHD Introduces New Viewfinder

CARY, N.C. – SmallHD will reveal its new HD electronic viewfinder, Sidefinder, at the upcoming 2015 NAB Show. The Sidefinder is a 5-inch, fold out, full HD display for use as a field monitor.

The foundation of the Sidefinder is SmallHD’s 502 field monitor. The user interface and tool set of the 502 add customizable settings, such as an adjustable field-of-view. The 502 interface has also been transplanted onto an omnidirectional remote. The 502 monitor can also detach from the Sidefinder for use as a stand-alone compact monitor.

In addition, the sidefinder’s “folded” shape leaves a smaller footprint while offering a bigger screen. The Sidefinder also takes LP-E6 batteries.

Price and availability for the Sidefinder will be released at the NAB Show. The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11 – 16 in Las Vegas.