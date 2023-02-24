Sling Loses 77K Subs in Q4
As cord cutting accelerates, Dish reported significant sub loses for the VMVPD and its satellite pay TV operations
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—In another example of how virtual MVPDs continue to struggle, Dish reported that Sling TV’s subscribers declined by 77,000 to 2.334 million in Q4, 2022 compared to 2.411 million in Q3 and 2.486 million a year earlier in Q4 2021.
Meanwhile its total pay TV subs declined to 9.750 million in Q4 from 10.018 million in Q3 and 10.707 million in Q4, 2021.
Its pay TV satellite service sub count declined to 7.416 million in Q4 from 7.607 million in Q3 and 8.221 million a year ago in Q4 2021.
By way of comparison Dish had 14.1 million satellite pay TV subs in 2010. The current satellite figure is below the 8.18 million subs it had in 2002.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.