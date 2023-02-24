Sling Loses 77K Subs in Q4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—In another example of how virtual MVPDs continue to struggle, Dish reported that Sling TV’s subscribers declined by 77,000 to 2.334 million in Q4, 2022 compared to 2.411 million in Q3 and 2.486 million a year earlier in Q4 2021.

Meanwhile its total pay TV subs declined to 9.750 million in Q4 from 10.018 million in Q3 and 10.707 million in Q4, 2021.

Its pay TV satellite service sub count declined to 7.416 million in Q4 from 7.607 million in Q3 and 8.221 million a year ago in Q4 2021.

By way of comparison Dish had 14.1 million satellite pay TV subs in 2010. The current satellite figure is below the 8.18 million subs it had in 2002.