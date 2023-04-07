Sling Freestream Adds 16 New Channels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Facing sluggish pay TV growth, Sling TV continues to bulk up its free ad-supported service Sling Freestream and has added 16 new channels that include documentary, exploration, Spanish-language, history and true crime services.

The expanded Sling Freestream lineup now includes nearly 250 channels and 41,000 free on demand titles.

With the additions, Sling Freestream now has 83 Spanish language channels, six True Crime Channels, 11 Educational, 16 Food/Lifestyle, four Westerns and Heartland Dramas.

The new channels are:

MagellanTV Now - A linear streaming offering of global documentary streaming service MagellanTV. Explore the rich and dramatic stories of real life, from the discoveries of science that shape our lives to the majesty of nature, and the people and events that shaped history.

True Crime Now - From global documentary streamer MagellanTV, True Crime Now features hundreds of hours of true-crime documentary films and series, with thrilling new content added weekly. On True Crime Now, the dark side of human nature meets the quest for justice in stories of notorious serial killers, criminal psychology, organized crime, the paranormal and more.

Space Science Now - Space Science Now features a deep collection of premium space and science documentaries and series carefully curated by MagellanTV’s team of award-winning filmmakers. The channel’s robust catalog explores everything from black holes to dark matter and beyond.

History & Warfare Now - Offers an array of content sourced from MagellanTV’s vast collection of historical and modern-era war and military feature documentaries and docuseries.

Wild Nature Now - From global documentary streaming service MagellanTV, Wild Nature Now explores the Earth as it once was, where predators and prey enact the ancient rituals of survival, and the pulse of life molds ecosystems as rich and majestic as the creatures that inhabit them.

Forensic Files - Sit down with experts and look through evidence to solve real crimes, disease outbreaks and accidents around the world.

Unsolved Mysteries - Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history and paranormal events.

FilmRise True Crime - Classic true crime shows from the mysterious to the ridiculous with acclaimed series like Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files.

Hell's Kitchen / Kitchen Nightmares - Get your fill of cutthroat contests, culinary cookalongs, and delicious drama from shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

FilmRise Western - Saddle up and head West to watch acclaimed series like The Rifleman and The Real McCoys, plus iconic Westerns features starring talent like Tony Todd and the late Christopher Reeve.

Heartland - Visit the Heartland ranch and its close-knit multi-generational family in Canada’s longest-running hour long drama series.

Miamivelas - Explore Miami through different productions that will take you on a tour of exciting locations.

¿Que Pasa, USA? - What is the experience of leaving your country for one you don't know? Find out together with the Peña family.

Una Familia Con Suerte - A good deed completely changes Pancho's life, do you want to witness this stroke of luck?

Vevo Iconos Latinos - Videos and performances from Latin music's most legendary artists.

Vevo Regional Mexicano - From mariachi to banda, videos and performances that define the genre.

Sling Freestream is available through the Sling app on Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox and Vizio devices, and continues to roll out across other major devices.