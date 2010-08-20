SkyNews executive to discuss tapeless HD news production at IBC2010

As the transition to HD tapeless news production workflows gains momentum throughout the industry, IBC2010 will present a forum to examine how one broadcast network has tackled the process.

EVS, which designs and sells video servers commonly used in fast-paced TV production, is organizing a workshop dedicated to the topic of HD tapeless news workflows, Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m., at the Elicium, Room 507, in the RAI Center.

Bevan Gibson, deputy head of technology at SkyNews, will present SkyNews’ transition to a tapeless HD production workflow. Alex Redfern, EVS technical support engineer and SkyNews project manager, will join Gibson during the presentation.

Since early May 2010, SkyNews productions at Osterley, London, and in Washington, D.C., have relied on an HD tapeless solution developed by EVS. The integrated solution covers the entire workflow from acquisition to playout, including central storage and media content management.

The workshop will present SkyNews’ original technical and production requirements, the advantages of going tapeless and the broadcaster’s plans for the future.