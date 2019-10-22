SkyCam Operator Recounts Live Capture of 102-Yard Touchdown

NFL broadcast teams have long utilized SkyCam to capture unique angles for replays of game action, but during an Oct. 20 game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints the specialty camera was able to capture an electric 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Chicago Bears’ Cordarrelle Patterson that was used live during the broadcast.

Slate.com interviewed SkyCam operator Darin Haggard, one half of the SkyCam team that captured the shot, about how they brought this unique perspective to fans.

Here is the video of the touchdown:

