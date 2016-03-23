Sky Brasil Adds SAM Routers

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Brazilian Pay-TV operator Sky Brasil has reportedly boosted its channel count numbers with the recent acquisition of SAM’s Sirius 840 and 850 routers. Sky Brasil has installed the Sirius 840 router in Sky Brasil’s Alphaville, Brazil facility, while the Sirius 850 is will be housed in its Jaguariuna, Brazil facility, which is currently being built.

Sirius 840

The Sirius 840 router provides a 576x576 frame size. The 850 is a 576x1152 frame size, but can expand to 1152x1152 dual-frame size as required. Both routers feature performance cross-point modules for routing of SD, HD, ASI, 3Gbps and embedded audio signals.

Sky Brasil says that the installation of the Sirius routers will help for a transition to IP in the future. The SAM routers offer an integrated control system for both SDI and IP architectures, as well as IP and SDI monitoring using hybrid multiviewer technologies that include SAM’s Media Biometrics monitoring technology.

Sky Brasil is headquartered in Sao Paulo. SAM is located in Newbury, England.