SIS LIVE launches Newest OB Truck

LONDON–U.K.-based outside broadcast (OB), satellite uplink and systems integration specialist SIS LIVE has launched OB 14, its newest outside broadcast vehicle. The vehicle will available for tours and questions on the Piazza at MediaCity U.K. from 9:30 a.m.



OB 14 has been designed primarily for use on the BBC’s Match of the Day contract but will deliver various broadcasts throughout the year, particularly in the theatre, comedy and light entertainment genres. An important feature of the truck is that it can operate either fully expanded or completely closed up, making it suited to city center parking spaces.



OB 14 is an HD and 3G capable, multi-purpose, medium-sized OB unit comprising an expandable production area, adjacent to comprehensive vision, engineering, VTR and audio areas. It is capable of up to 12 x HD multi-format cameras plus radio cameras as required and has a recording capability that utilises 3 x EVS and 3 x HD CAM units. OB 14 offers an incredibly flexible production space and is based around a matrix that routes sound and vision using the latest 3G technology, featuring a Sony MVS7000X and an Evertz EQX router and glue.



Additional features include a 2ME video mixer and a Calrec Omega Bluefin digital audio mixer, which delivers 5.1-surround sound with Dolby E encoding. The truck is designed for future tapeless workflows, as it is wired for EVS XT3 Xfile and Xfly.



This vehicle features an integrated iDirect satellite dish on the roof to provide Internet connectivity throughout Europe. Clients are offered ADSL access to upload and download file-based or streamed data. This system is permanently installed on the vehicle so can be offered on location at short notice as a managed and scaleable service.



OB 14 was first utilized Aug. 25 for Manchester United versus Fulham FC at Old Trafford for the BBC’s Match of the Day. Commercial Director at SIS LIVE Phil Aspden said, “OB 14 has been designed and built in close consultation with key clients to ensure that it is perfectly suited to their needs. Our expert in-house teams ensure that all our trucks offer the very best in technology and flexibility, making them suitable for a wide range of work. Our key aim is to make sure our clients are offered the most comfortable and ergonomic OB spaces in which to work.”



Vehicle Specifications:

Length 12m

Width 2.5m Closed, 3m with Monitor Stack Expanded, 4m with Side and Monitor Stack Expanded (The unit can operate closed or expanded)

Height 4m



Cameras

Up to 12 HD/SD Sony HD 2500/1500 Cameras



Audio

40 Fader Calrec Omega Bluefin Desk

Riedel Talkback System



Vision Mixer

Sony MVS7000X

40 Inputs with a 2 ME Console

2 Ch DME



VT

3 HD/SD EVS and 3 HD/SD VT Recorders

Wired for XFile and XHub



Production Area

2 rows of Production Desks



Production Monitor Stack

12 x 22” Digital Displays (Configurable with up to 4 Images on each monitor giving 48 source monitors)

2x 26” Digital Displays



Production Second Desk

2x 22” Digital Displays (Configurable for 4 Images on each monitor)



Matrix

Evertz EQX with embedded audio



