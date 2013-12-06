SIS Live Expands Production Operation With Clear-Com

Clear-Com Eclipse HX-Omega



MANCHESTER, ENGLAND─ SIS Live has installed a fully-integrated communications platform with Clear-Com intercom systems as well as two new hybrid broadcast vans, all of which was supplied by Tyrell.



SIS Live installed an Eclipse HX-Omega Digital Matrix at its new MediaCityUK site and an Eclipse HX-Median Digital Matrix at its Milton Keynes facility. Both digital matrix systems are connected over an IP trunking link via E1 card. The Eclipse HX matrices control the communications setup and link all the Clear-Com Eclipse V-Series Rotary key panels via the Optocore/BroaMan network. The scalable and flexible Optocore/BroaMan solution facilitates audio and data transport over a reliable fiber connection with almost zero latency across long distances. In addition, FreeSpeak Digital Wireless beltpacks are integrated to the matrices at the MediaCityUK facility to enable communications between roaming users and fixed location employees that are utilizing the V-Series Rotary panels at both sites.



“Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX-Omega Digital Matrix is one of the densest matrix frames on the market and can accommodate all of SIS Live’s 64 MADI channels on a single card,” says Dave Gill, head of Technical DeLivery, SIS Live.



In addition to the MediaCityUK build and the Milton Keynes upgrade, SIS Live also expanded its outside broadcast services. The company commissioned two new hybrid OB vans and equipped them with the compact Eclipse-PiCo Digital Matrices with V-Series panels for full communications functionality.