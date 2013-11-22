SIS Live Equips DNG Vehicles With ATEME Codecs

PARIS— ATEME, a global leader in advanced video compression solutions for the broadcast industry, announced today that SIS Live, has selected ATEME’s Kyrion encoders and decoders to equip 18 new Ka band vehicles with compression technology for its clients, ITN and ITV, two U.K.-based news and content providers.



Kyrion CM5000 meets all SIS LIVE criteria. Chosen for its built-in modulation, the Kyrion also allows operators to reduce roll-off factors. This mode of satellite modulation, also known as smaller guard intervals, will soon be standardized under DVB-S2x, maximizing the effective bandwidth of satellite transponders.



The CM5000 front panel and web interfaces meet all operational expectations with quick access to configuration menus and immediate settings ensuring a fast transmission start, as well as a built-in confidence monitor that effectively removes the need for a separate monitor in the vehicle.



SIS Live operates the largest fleet of mobile satellite uplink vehicles in Europe. Since its first live non-sport broadcast of the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989, SIS Live has become a major force in the uplink and SNG markets. From a handful of vehicles SIS Live’s fleet has expanded to approximately 128 uplink trucks and additional flyaway units.



SIS Live covers over 100,000 hours of satellite links each year for worldwide events. The company has contracts in place with many leading broadcasters such as BBC, ITN, ITV, Sky News and Sky Sports News. SIS Live delivers 80 percent of the UK’s live news contribution feeds and offers service levels in excess of 99.8 percent uplink availability.