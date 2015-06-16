Singtel TV Goes With Ideal Systems’ SoftCast

SINGAPORE – Ideal Systems Singapore has announced that Singtel TV has selected its SoftCast Technology platform for a turnkey multi-channel playout diversity system for broadcast business continuity planning.

Multiple SoftCast modules are incorporated into Singtel’s multi-channel HD system, including multiple channels of SC-AutoPlay, with integrated CG graphics and subtitles, for HD channel-in-a-box automation and playout. Multiple channels of SC-Ingest under the control of the SoftCast Media Asset Management model, SC-MAM, are also included.

All the SoftCast modules run on standard Dell workstations and servers, with redundant Dell Force 10 network switches to connect to the Titanium Z60 NAS from SmallTree for secure content storage with high bandwidth. Ideal systems is building the system using baseband glue and infrastructure from Evertz, which includes master clock and sync pulse generators, re-clocking distribution amplifiers and frame synchronizers.

Ideal systems is an Asia-based broadcast systems integrator.