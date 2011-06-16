Singapore’s MediaCorp complements election coverage with IP newsgathering

MediaCorp, Singapore’s only terrestrial broadcaster, transmitted live video coverage of the nation’s general election on its regional station, Channel NewsAsia, using IP newsgathering in a backpack.

The broadcaster used LiveU’s LU60, a backpack newsgathering system relying on multiple bonded 3G/4G LTE cellular phone circuits to contribute live content for broadcast. The LU60’s RF technology, a proprietary system offering a high level of resiliency, supports contribution of 1080 HD with less than one second of latency, producing an SNG-like talkback delay.

MediaCorp used the LiveU system to complement its coverage overall election coverage. The LU60 provided coverage from press conferences conducted by one of the nation’s political parties running up to election day. MediaCorp's overall live TV coverage on the day of the general election attracted more than 2.42 million viewers in Singapore.

“The LiveU system was a good add-on to our coverage of the general election,” said Norraine Yusof, VP of production services at Channel NewsAsia. According to Yusof, the LU60 was particularly valuable because it allowed NewsAsia to broadcast live and on the move.