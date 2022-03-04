Sinclair’s One Media to Offer Webinars Covering NextGen TV Broadcasts and Emergency Alerts

HUNT VALLEY, M.D.—Sinclair’s One Media 3.0 subsidiary has announced that it will be holding a three-part webinar series covering the delivery of Advanced Emergency Information using the NextGen TV broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0.

To be held virtually on consecutive Tuesdays in March (March 15, 22, 29 at 1:00 PM EST), the webinar series will take a deep dive into the new capabilities that the NextGen TV standard offers to warn and inform consumers of urgent events from weather to police actions to natural disasters and finding lost neighbors.

As the ability for broadcasters to create interactive services draws closer, Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) services are among the most compelling public services a broadcaster can offer, One Media noted.

AEI also represents the best unique feature set broadcasters can field as they vie for users against much larger media platforms that have had interactive capabilities for many years. This series will examine opportunities AEI services can offer broadcasters to improve service to their communities and business health.

Webinars will have one hour presentation/discussion followed by 30 min audience Q&A.

Webinar #1: Tuesday March 15, 1 PM ET

As NextGen Broadcasters offer interactive services, AEI services can offer features not available from large digital platforms. This panel will examine what it will take to offer services unavailable today yet critical to broadcasters’ local communities.

Topics to include:

How AEI and other interactive services will fundamentally change the relationship broadcasters have with viewers by making it interactive.

How the return path for NextGen Broadcast services works.

New research that anticipates consumer preferences and acceptance of AEI features

Comparisons with digital services that also offer geo-targeted alerts and emergency information.

What AEI services will look like from the user point of view (frame grabs).

How AEI can enhance mobile/portability.

How AEI can be expanded to provide urgent information and support a community in normal times.

Preparing for interactive viewer relationships, calculating the benefit of long-term digital viewers.

Portability to the app in the home, and through wireless carriers.

How TV stations with no news departments can benefit from the technology.