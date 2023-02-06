Sinclair’s Multicast Nets to Add 2.4M Homes

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group is reporting that its free over-the-air, multicast television networks Comet, Charge!, and TBD will expand their nationwide coverage by 2.4 million TV households by the end of Q2, 2023.

This coverage brings the total new coverage since the start of 2022 to nearly 17 million TV households.

New coverage in 2023 comes through affiliate agreements with Nexstar, Gray and Entravision in many of the largest DMAs in the country including San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Phoenix (Prescott), San Diego and Hartford – New Haven, Sinclair reported.

Charge!, which specializes in crime drama and action programming, will add new affiliates in San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose on KRON, Hartford – New Haven on WWAX, Knoxville on WVLT, Colorado Springs on KVSN and San Angelo on KEUS.

Comet, which is the top destination on free television for science fiction and fantasy programming, will add Colorado Springs on KGHB.

TBD, which features real people testing their own limits, moves to the market leading CBS-affiliate in Phoenix (Prescott) on KPHO, and will launch on the powerhouse Univision-affiliate in San Diego on KBNT and in the Texas panhandle DMAs of Lubbock and Midland – Odessa on KZBO.

“These affiliate additions are a continuation of the distribution and ratings momentum that began in 2022, as we moved into new DMAs or upgraded coverage within the networks’ existing local broadcast affiliate footprints,” explained Adam Ware senior vice president, Growth Networks Group. “As viewers continue to watch less cable TV, we’re excited Comet, Charge! and TBD will be available to an additional 2.4 million viewers across the country.”