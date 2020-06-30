Sinclair, ViacomCBS Renew Affiliation Agreement

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group and ViacomCBS have come to terms on a new multi-year agreement that will renew eight CBS Network affiliations for Sinclair stations, as well as for a ninth station to which Sinclair provides services.

The stations covered in this deal include KUTV in Salt Lake City; KEYE in Austin, Texas; WGME in Portland, Maine; WTVH in Syracuse, N.Y.; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; KRCG in Columbia, Mo.; KHQA in Quincy, Ill.; and KTVO in Ottumwa, Iowa.

These nine markets combined reached 3% of the U.S. audience, including more than 3 million television households, per the companies’ announcement.

As part of the deal, these Sinclair CBS affiliates will remain locally available to CBS All Access subscribers and be distributed across virtual and traditional MVPD platforms.

“We’re happy to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that includes several early renewals and enables us to continue serving millions of households with leading news, sports and entertainment programming,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS.

No financial details on the agreements were disclosed.