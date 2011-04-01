Sinclair unifies monitoring with Triveni Digital StreamScope

The Sinclair Broadcast Group is deploying Triveni Digital’s StreamScope service-quality assurance solution across its broadcast stations. Sinclair previously standardized on Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder metadata platform and older versions of the StreamScope MT MPEG analyzer.

The new agreement updates Sinclair's MPEG analyzer population to StreamScope MT-40 and also adds the latest StreamScope RM-40 intelligent remote monitoring systems and the StreamScope EM-40 enterprise monitoring system. The EM-40 will be integrated with the fleet of RM-40s to create a unified remote-monitoring network covering all of Sinclair's stations. The system provides real-time, service-based monitoring, troubleshooting and auditing capabilities.