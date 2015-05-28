Sinclair to Celebrate IPO Anniversary Ringing in Nasdaq

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that in celebration of its 20 years as a publicly traded company, it will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on June 5, 2015. Earlier that day, the SBG will host a sell-side analyst event from 10 a.m. to noon. Investors and the public are welcome in a listen-only mode via webcast accessible at www.sbgi.net.

“When I reflect back to 1971 when we operated one television station in Baltimore, it really is remarkable what we have built over the years; to have become not only the largest television broadcaster in the country with 161 television stations, but the largest producer of local news content in the country,” commented David Smith, president and CEO of Sinclair. “The television broadcast industry continues to reinvent itself despite emerging media and will continue to do so as we become multi-platformed, create new revenue streams and transition to a next generation broadcast platform. Our amazing journey has been a collective effort by past and present employees, and we thank Nasdaq for their trading support over these many years.”

SBG has 161 television stations in 79 markets, and with affiliations with all the major networks.