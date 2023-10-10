Sinclair Replaces Stadium Channels with 'The Nest' Diginet

HUNT VALLEY, Md—Months after selling off its controlling interest in its Stadium sports network, Sinclair Broadcast Group is launching a new diginet to replace it. Starting Oct. 30, a new free OTA network, The Nest, that offers so-called “comfort food programming” comprised of home-improvement, true-crime, factual reality series, and celebrity driven family shows will start airing on the former Stadium channels.

The mix of programming in daytime includes classic episodes of Flipping Boston, Flipping San Diego, Sell This House, American Justice and Cold Case Files. While in primetime, The Nest will feature fun, celebrity-family dramas such as Growing up Gotti, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Steven Segal: Lawman, Ice Road Truckers, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Wahlburgers.

The Nest joins Sinclair’s lineup of national broadcast networks, Comet, CHARGE!, and TBD, which the broadcast group says have grown more than 23% in viewership over the past year.

At launch the network will be available in more than 50% of all US OTA television households including the major markets of New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas - Ft. Worth, Boston, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose and Seattle-Tacoma with more affiliate additions in the coming months.