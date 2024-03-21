Sinclair Partners With GTG Network To Offer Online Games

NEW YORK CITY—GTG Network and Sinclair Broadcast Group are partnering on Game Center, a new direct-to-consumer platform offering personalized and interactive fan experiences with gamification elements aimed at growing fan engagement with the help of fandoms and social communities.

“GTG's partnership with Sinclair represents an exciting opportunity to showcase the depth and diversity of our gamification offerings to a vast audience,” said Nathan Rothschild, CEO of GTG Network. “With the launch of the Game Center, we look forward to delivering immersive experiences that will transcend demographics and foster lasting connections across Sinclair’s vast community.”

A total of 79 Sinclair stations are making Game Center available on their websites. With 30 unique games across sports, word and number puzzles, trivia as well as cards and casino, the game collection is intended to have broad appeal, Sinclair said.

GTG Network has embedded quick-play arcade games throughout the network of Sinclair websites to enhance the quality of the user experience and create awareness of the new platform. Users can then log in to continue playing and become eligible to win thousands of prizes, it said.

Game Center gives the broadcaster’s sponsors unique opportunities for integration, it said.

“We partnered with GTG to bring unparalleled gaming experiences to our passionate, digital audiences,” said J.R. McCabe, Sinclair’s chief business officer of consumer products. “GTG has a proven track record of creating engaging, high-quality games that not only entertain, but draw our site visitors back time and again and encourage them to invite their friends to play, too.”

More information is available on the GTG Network website. The full list of Sinclair stations offering Game Center is available online .