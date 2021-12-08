Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst TV Launch NextGen TV In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Add four more stations to the growing list of TV broadcasters on air with NextGen TV—this time with stations owned by three different station groups, including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group and Hearst Television.

This week Sinclair’s ABC affiliate WXLV and MyNet affiliate WMYV; Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate WGHP and Hearst Television’s NBC affiliate WXII, flipped the switch on ATSC 3.0 service in Greensboro, bringing local viewers improved video, enhanced audio, including Voice+ dialog enhancement, and access to advanced emergency alerting.

Sinclair will host ATSC 3.0 transmission of all four stations Over-the-air ATSC 1.0 viewers must rescan their televisions to continue receiving legacy DTV service. BitPath led the planning process and deployment of NextGen TV for the four stations.

More information is available on the Sinclair website .