Sinclair Names Ann Ellis Group Manager

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Ann Ellis has been named group manager and will be responsible for the oversight of the Eugene, Ore. Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore., Fresno-Visalia, Calif., Bakersfield, Calif., Boise, Idaho, Harlingen-Weslaco-Browsville-McAllen, Texas, El Paso, Texas, Amarillo, Texas, Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo., Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash. and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, Colo., markets. The announcement was made by Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.



Ellis served as vice president of Sales at Communications Corp. of America from May 2008 to January 2014. Prior to that and from 2005, she worked as an integrated sales account executive for KPNX-TV (NBC) in Phoenix, and from 2002 to 2005 she worked as an account executive for AZTV (IND) in Phoenix, AZ. From 1987 to 2001, she held various other positions, including advertising director at the Columbia Daily Tribune in Columbia, Mo., sales manager at Zimmer Radio Group in Columbia, Mo., and national sales manager, general sales manager and station manager at KASN-TV (CW) in Little Rock, Ark. Ellis received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Physical Education from Austin College in Texas and her Master’s degree in Secondary Education from Austin College in Texas.