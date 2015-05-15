Sinclair Launches Improved And Multi-Platform Corporate Website

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it has launched a redesigned corporate website, www.sbgi.net, that can be accessed on a variety of portable and fixed devices and browsers. Designed to meet the needs of advertisers, investors, employment candidates, and business partners/vendors, the site features:

What We Do—A detailed section including information and links to Sinclair’s content offerings, distribution platforms, advertising solutions, investments, and technology solutions.

Investor Section—Spotlighting analyst coverage, an events calendar, earnings webcasts, investor presentations, SEC filings and corporate governance.

Local News—An expanded section highlighting Sinclair’s news awards, links to “Your Voice, Your Future” town halls, and all its local news stations.

Careers—A listing of job opportunities at corporate headquarters, regional offices, television stations and business lines, as well as information on benefits and culture.

Company Announcements—For the latest and archived announcements.

“The redesign of our website was long overdue in today’s world of mobile devices and users’ need for more information in an easy-to-navigate way. Our company has evolved and grown over the past several years and so it was important to showcase Sinclair’s media strengths and the creativity of our Digital group who designed the site,” said Lucy Rutishauser, senior vice president of corporate finance & treasurer.

The Sinclair website was developed by Sinclair’s Digital teams in Seattle and Baltimore. They also will be unveiling new websites for the company’s television stations in the back half of 2015.