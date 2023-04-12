Sinclair Inks Deal with YouTube TV to Add Tennis Channel, Diginets, Extend Local Carriage

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced a distribution agreement with YouTube TV to add carriage of Sinclair Tennis Channel and T2, plus diginets CHARGE! and TBD to YouTube TV’s service offerings. The agreement also extends YouTube TV’s existing carriage of Sinclair’s CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliated television broadcast stations.

Tennis Channel, and T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, are scheduled to debut June 1, to coincide with Roland-Garros (the French Open). Sinclair’s multicast networks CHARGE!, and TBD are also scheduled to launch on YouTube TV June 1st. Additionally, the agreement renews carriage of Comet, bringing all three of Sinclair’s diginets to YouTube TV’s lineup.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that brings Tennis Channel, T2 and all three of our Emerging Networks to YouTube TV, a valued partner of ours,” said Will Bell, SVP, Head of Distribution & Network Relations for Sinclair. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring our unrivaled content to people wherever they want to experience it. With Roland-Garros kicking-off May 28, the timing is perfect for YouTube TV customers.”

