Sinclair, Hyundai Mobis Ink Deal for Development of ATSC 3.0 Automotive Services

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) has entered into an MOU with Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, to collaborate on the development and implementation of ATSC 3.0-enabled automotive business models in both Korea and the United States.

The collaboration expands Sinclair’s coordination with the Korean market and the commitment to bring mobile services to the United States. Joint efforts on the development of new services, business opportunities and deployment models will include geo-targeting capabilities, enhanced GPS, software updates, in-vehicle entertainment, real-time emergency information and a myriad of other public services, the companies reported.

The one-to-many architecture of ATSC 3.0 has the capability to provide highly efficient data and entertainment services to the roughly 20 million Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles in the United States.

“This collaboration is an important step towards realizing the promise of using ATSC 3.0 to communicate with the millions of vehicles on America’s roads and to greater serve the American public interest,” Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and CEO said. “By collaborating with Hyundai Mobis, we can make these services seamless for consumers while providing the efficiency and robustness of ATSC 3.0 for service providers.”

Sinclair also reported that in the coming months Sinclair will be independently demonstrating an integrated automotive entertainment platform including music, talk radio, local television, and more at a local Hyundai dealership in Baltimore, MD. This will be delivered through ATSC 3.0-enabled spectrum from the local broadcast station WNUV-TV.