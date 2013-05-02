Sinclair Closes on Cox Stations

BALTIMORE -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it has closed on the purchase of four television stations owned by Cox Media Group for $99 million less $4.3 million of working capital adjustments and an agreement to provide sales services to one other station. The company funded the transaction through cash on hand. The deal was announced in February.



The CMG stations owned and operated, programmed or provided sales services to are:





Station

Affil.

Market

DMA

KFOX

Fox

El Paso, TX

91

WJAC

NBC

Johnstown/Altoona, PA

102

KRXI

Fox

Reno, NV

108

KAME

MNT

Reno, NV

108

WTOV

NBC

Wheeling, WV/Steubenville, OH

158