Sinclair Closes on Cox Stations
BALTIMORE -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it has closed on the purchase of four television stations owned by Cox Media Group for $99 million less $4.3 million of working capital adjustments and an agreement to provide sales services to one other station. The company funded the transaction through cash on hand. The deal was announced in February.
The CMG stations owned and operated, programmed or provided sales services to are:
Station
Affil.
Market
DMA
KFOX
Fox
El Paso, TX
91
WJAC
NBC
Johnstown/Altoona, PA
102
KRXI
Fox
Reno, NV
108
KAME
MNT
Reno, NV
108
WTOV
NBC
Wheeling, WV/Steubenville, OH
158
