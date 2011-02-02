Sinclair and Time Warner Finalize Retrans

HUNT VALLEY, MD., and NEW YORK: Sinclair Broadcast Group said today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Time Warner Cable for the carriage of 28 Sinclair TV stations in 17 markets. The two had been at odds over retransmission terms since before the last contract expired Dec. 31, 2010. Subsequent extensions resulted in a preliminary agreement Jan. 18.



As part of the pact, Time Warner agreed to produce a 6:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. half-hour local news program, Monday through Friday, on Sinclair’s ABC affiliate, WXLV-TV, in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C. beginning in January 2012. Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed



The TV stations covered include WLFL and WRDC-TV in Raleigh, N.C.; WCGV and WVTV-TV in Milwaukee; KABB and KMYS-TV in San Antonio, Texas; WSYX and WTTE-TV in Columbus, Ohio; WSTR-TV in Cincinnati; WUTV and WNYO-TV in Buffalo, N.Y.; WSYT and WNYS-TV in Syracuse, N.Y.; WXLV and WMYV-TV in Greensboro, N.C.; WRGT and WKEF-TV in Dayton, Ohio; WGME-TV in Portland, Maine; WUHF-TV in Rochester, N.Y.; WDKY-TV in Lexington, Ky.; WCHS and WVAH-TV in Charleston, W.V.; WTAT and WMMP-TV Charleston, S.C.; WTVZ-TV in Norfolk, Va.; WPGH and WPMY-TV