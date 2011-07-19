Sinclair and The CW Extend Affiliation Agreements

BALTIMORE: Sinclair Broadcast Group said today it has extended its affiliation agreements with The CW Network. Sinclair has 10 CW affiliates. The current agreements were due to expire next month, and have been extended for another five years.



“As one of the larger CW affiliate groups, we are pleased to renew our partnership with the network,” said Steve Marks, chief operating officer of Sinclair’s Television group. “We believe the five-year extension demonstrates The CW’s commitment to its affiliates.”



Sinclair’s CWs include:

WUCW-TV: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., (DMA 15)

WLFL-TV: Raleigh/Durham, N.C. (DMA 25)

WNUV-TV: Baltimore, Md. (DMA 26) (operated by Sinclair pursuant to a local marketing agreement)

WNAB-TV: Nashville, Tenn. (DMA 29) (provided services by Sinclair pursuant to an outsourcing agreement)

WVTV-TV: Milwaukee, Wis. (DMA 35)

KMYS-TV: San Antonio, Texas (DMA 37)

WTTO-TV: Birmingham, Ala. (DMA 40)

WDBB-TV: Birmingham, Ala. (DMA 40) (simulcast of WTTO-TV and operated by Sinclair pursuant to a local marketing agreement)

KVCW-TV: Las Vegas, Nev. (DMA 42)

KOCB-TV: Oklahoma City, Okla. (DMA 45)