Sinclair and DirecTV Reach Agreement Regarding Retrans
BALTIMORE -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it has reached agreement with DirecTV on a new retransmission consent agreement and has entered into a short-term extension of its existing agreement in order to allow the parties to enter into a formal agreement. As a result, DirecTV will continue to carry Sinclair stations.
