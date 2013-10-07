Sinclair and Allbritton Receive Second Request For Info on Acquisition

BALTIMORE and ARLINGTON, VA. — Sinclair Broadcast Group and the parent company of Allbritton Communications Co., Perpetual Corp., announced that they received a request for additional information from the U.S. Department of Justice, also referred to as a “Second Request,” in connection only with Sinclair’s proposed acquisition of Allbritton’s Harrisburg, Pa., station and its affiliate in Charleston, S.C.



Although a Second Request is a standard part of the DOJ review process, it can extend the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, to receive DOJ approval on the proposed transactions. Sinclair and Allbritton intend to respond promptly to the Second Request. Although there can be no assurances, the parties expect the transaction to close in the first or second quarter of 2014. In addition to antitrust clearance, the transaction is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval.



On a pro forma basis assuming consummation of all previously announced acquisitions, Sinclair will own and operate, program or provide sales services to 162 television stations in 77 markets. Sinclair’s television group will reach approximately 38.7 percent of U.S. TV households, or 24.3 percent for purposes of the 39 percent FCC ownership cap with the UHF discount.



Sinclair’s television portfolio will include 38 Fox, 29 ABC, 26 CBS, 25 CW, 22 MNT, 15 NBC, 5 Univision, one Azteca and one independent station;. Sinclair also owns equity interests in various non-broadcast related companies.