Signiant speeds digital media exchanges

2G Digital, a Burbank CA-based media fulfillment and post-production company, has deployed Signiant Media Manager and Signiant Media Exchange as key enabling technologies for its new state-of-the-art fiber optic-based facility.



Among the factors that led 2G Digital to adopt the Signiant Manager solution were requests from several of the company's large studio customers that also have existing investments in Signiant Manager, as well as 2G Digital's recent move to its new Burbank headquarters — the first all-fiber post-production facility of its kind. Working in tandem with the high-speed fiber-optic network, Signiant's accelerated file transfer software enables 2G Digital to operate at greater capacity with a smaller and leaner facility.



Signiant's Manager software provides powerful security, management and control of automated file exchanges between 2G Digital and studio clients that also have Signiant agents, speeding such tasks as the processing of raw content, adding metadata and closed captioning systems, or formatting conversions for distribution in other countries. Signiant's Media Exchange software offers 2G Digital a powerful and interactive tool for initiating desktop-to-desktop transfers, in turn enabling secure delivery of finished content to broadcasters and playout centers.



