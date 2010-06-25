Signiant helps The Library of Congress preserve rare artifacts and newer online tweets

Looking to streamline the handling of its vast archive as digital files, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., has implemented Signiant software to manage, automate and securely control the movement of content, including millions of books, audio and video recordings, photographs, maps, manuscripts, and even social media, such as Twitter feeds.



Signiant’s solutions feature support for a wide variety of open protocols and WAN/networking/IP technology that allows content movement to be tracked, automated, secured and accelerated when necessary.



Signiant is also helping ESPN move files between the sports network’s HD production facilities in South Africa and its headquarters in Bristol, CT, for the World Cup tournament. Signiant software is also facilitating the transfer of audio and video files between venues and production facilities in South Africa.