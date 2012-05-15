Signiant and 5th Kind team up to streamline asset management

Signiant, who specialise in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, and 5th Kind, providers of asset management and workflow solutions optimised for production environments, have announced a partnership that will see Signiant integrate its accelerated file movement capabilities with 5th Kind's CORE platform, enabling dispersed production teams to ingest and share digital media files quickly, securely and more reliably.

Deployed on internal networks or accessed via the cloud, the CORE asset management system features modules to organize, search, view, track and tag any type of digital file, including footage and visual effects (VFX), and a flexible communication module for ongoing team collaboration.

By integrating with Signiant's accelerated digital file transfer capabilities, CORE increases user productivity while reducing labour and overhead costs.

"It's our goal to deliver the broadest asset management solution — from script to screen — tailored for the entertainment industry," said Steve Cronan, CEO of 5th Kind. "Our collaboration with Signiant gives our studio, production and enterprise media customers the levels of centralized control, security, collaboration and ease of use that they require, and is already in use by our largest customer, Marvel Studios, to move time-sensitive VFX, audio and 3-D conversions across the supply chain."

5th Kind's software has helped some of the world's largest studios streamline and secure asset pipelines on the highest budgeted film productions in the entertainment industry. With a client base that includes Disney, Aardman Animation, Warner Brothers, Marvel, 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures, 5th Kind offers a range of additional services such as camera workflow integration, on-set production tools and automated burn-in watermarking.