Sigma Designs unveils new HD video encoder processor

Sigma Designs has introduced the PL330, a new HD video encoder processor aimed at capturing HD video for video calling on set-top boxes, connected media players, VoIP devices, video phones, video conferencing, TVs and video surveillance devices.

The Sigma Designs PL330 delivers HD video encoding (1080p) at 380mW.

Sigma also announced today that Quanta Computer, an ODM (Original Design Manufacturer), has integrated Sigma Designs' new PL330 encoder technology into four video conferencing and encoding camera products.

Sigma's new processor features a highly integrated, single-chip design with a full HD encoder that extends the performance of set-top boxes by enabling them to transcode and record H.264.

Evaluation kits are available and pricing information can be obtained from Sigma Designs.