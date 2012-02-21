Shure Introduces ULX-D Digital Wireless System



NILES, ILL.: Shure has introduced the ULX-D Digital Wireless system, offering improved spectral efficiency, robust encryption and intelligent rechargeable batteries for professional sound reinforcement applications. The ULX-D system also raises the bar for spectral efficiency and RF signal stability. The system is designed for use in corporate, education, worship, and live performance facilities.



Up to 14 ULX-D systems can operate in one six MHz TV channel, making it easy to use, even in highly congested urban areas where open TV channels can be scarce. For applications where secure transmission is required during confidential meetings, the ULX-D system includes Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit encryption for privacy.



Based on the technology used in Shure’s Axient wireless system, the SB900 Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery pack provides ULX-D transmitters with up to 12 hours of performance time. Transmitters and receivers display remaining battery life in hours and minutes, accurate to within 15 minutes. The battery can be recharged at any time with no memory effect, and a complete discharge is never necessary. The SBC200 Dual Docking Charger recharges batteries while in the transmitter or out, and up to four chargers can be linked together and powered by one power supply. An SBC800 Eight-Bay Battery Charger is also available, and both chargers fit in a standard-size rack drawer for easy storage and transport. ULX-D transmitters can also run on standard AA batteries for up to 11 hours.



Prices: From $1,650 list



Contact: Shure | shure.com



-- ProSound Network

