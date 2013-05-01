Shotoku Enables Virtual Set for Mexico's Grupo Multimedios

TU-03AVR pan /tilt head



TORRANCE, CALIF. —Grupo Multimedios has purchased Shotoku Broadcast Systems virtual set-enabled jib crane systems.



Two Shotoku model TK-59VR jib cranes equipped with TU-03AVR pan /tilt heads were purchased in conjunction with virtual studio technology from Vizrt to support news coverage of México's 2012 presidential election.



One system was installed at the main studio in Monterrey; the other at Milenio, their full time news channel in the capital. Both Shotoku packages are configured with high precision encoders and a serial position interface that delivers data compatible with common video recording systems to ensure smooth, accurate synchronization of virtual set elements.



