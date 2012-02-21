Shotoku Develops Pan/Tilt Head for Cameras With Teleprompters



TORRANCE, CALIF.: Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a producer of manual and robotic camera systems, has developed a new pan and tilt head—the SG900—that would be used with applications requiring teleprompters.



Suited for outside broadcast, studio and portable cameras with teleprompters, the SG900 supports 198 pounds and features smooth operation, single knob balance adjustment and robust construction in an ergonomic design, Shotoku says.



The unit incorporates the VISCAM fluid drag system to control pan and tilt speed without vibration or shake, and the REULAUX balance system for maintaining the camera’s center of gravity, the company says.



In addition, the SG900 is suitable for various pedestals including Shotoku’s new TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal. The TP200 has a maximum payload of over 177 pounds (80 kilograms) and supports a wide-range of camera configurations, the company says. The TP200’s balance column and base offer maximum stability and great operational flexibility, and its “one-step foot brake and single-action cable guard” enables precise movements and control at all times for fast and easy positioning, Shotoku says.



-- Government Video



