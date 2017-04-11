Shotoku Brings In Robotics Specialist

BUFFALO, N.Y. –Shotoku Broadcast Systems has named Matt Servis its robotics support specialist — North America. The announcement was made by James Eddershaw, managing director of Shotoku U.K.



According to Eddershaw, Servis will be responsible for providing technical and sales support to the company’s current customer base and further expanding its presence in North America, a region where Shotoku has enjoyed long-term success in numerous broadcast, cable and network operations, and government facilities.



Servis brings more than 25 years of engineering and sales experience to Shotoku, the camera-support vendor said. Most recently he served as sales engineer and account manager for Audio-Video Corp. where he designed product specific solutions, including camera support systems, based on customers needs and budgets. Servis also held the position of chief engineer for WVNY-ABC22 / WFFF-Fox44/CW, and was responsible for the first HD newscast in the Burlington/Plattsburgh market, and the build out of DTV facilities for two stations. Additionally, he was project manager and engineer for Beers Associates as well as the Empire Sports Network.



Servis will be based in the New York region.