Shotgun Mic Available for Mobile Devices

BEIJING Microphone maker MicW continues its crusade to bring professional audio to mobile devices with its latest, the iShotgun, a shotgun microphone for a mobile phone (or tablet, etc.). It’s entirely possible the mic is longer than the device it is plugged into.



Like MicW’s other i-Series mics, the iShotgun ($299) has a 1/8-inch connector at the business end. The iShotgun also ships with a package of accessories such as a windscreen, a small boom, a Y-splitter for monitoring, shockmount for cameras and a DSLR adaptor cable. ~ from Radio World

