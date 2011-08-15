Sharp TVs powered by Onyx reach Italy

Sharp's connected HD TVs incorporating Oregan's Onyx browser are now available in Italy. The Internet connectivity is enabled by UK-based Oregan Networks, using its Over The Top (OTT) media delivery engine inside the TV. The new Sharp LC32-LE225 model enables users to browse popular Internet video and social networking sites without using a PC, or alternatively access personal media content from other devices that have storage capabilities, using Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) protocols to interoperate with them over wired or wireless home networks.

The local language, branding and selection of services available through the Onyx media browser, have been adjusted for the Italian market. Fresh content and apps can also be delivered on a regular basis via Oregan's remote upgrade and an apps store facility.

Oregan's browser-based approach to OTT services delivery is helping CE vendors such as Sharp compete in the on-demand TV services market, by making popular content sources such as Amazon Lovefilm, BBC and Blinkbox available via the Internet directly on TVs.