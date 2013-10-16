SGL to highlight FlashNet at SMPTE 2013

At SMPTE 2013, SGL will showcase its FlashNet content management system.

FlashNet is designed to integrate seamlessly with NRCS, MAM or automation control systems to provide significant improvements to workflow efficiency without intruding on the user's familiar desktop. Whether operators are looking for a single site archive system, main and back-up operation, or a hub and spoke configuration, FlashNet can accommodate their requirements easily.

Also on show will be FlashWeb. Using SGL FlashNet, broadcasters and content owners can easily archive and restore material without the need for a controlling MAM or automation system. Using FlashNet's powerful yet easy to use tools, users can archive directly to any configured FlashNet disk or tape group. Once in the archive, metadata can be extracted or added manually, and searching for and restore of clips is quick and easy. The interface can be used on any platform — Windows, PC, Mac or Linux.

And finally, SGL will demonstrate its FlashBrowse archive management application. FlashBrowse can be configured to provide at-archive browse creation, automatically generating browse resolution of clips as the high-resolution versions are archived. The FlashBrowse interface can be used to instigate restores or partial file restores directly from the desktop.