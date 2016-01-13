SGL FlashNet Fully Integrates With Marquis Parking

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—Marquis Broadcast and SGL are continuing their relationship with the integration of Marquis’ Project Parking Avid storage management system and SGL’s FlashNet content management system.

By combining Parking and Flashnet, facilities are able to archive and restore whole projects, according to Marquis; this includes all bins, sequences and media files. The Parking system creates complete copies of any Avid project and media onto the FlashNet storage.

Marquis is also currently offering a free download of Parking, which analyzes a facility’s shared storage and how it is being used. This free version will identify how much space projects are taking up and space wasted by orphan and duplicate media. The free version does not “park” projects. Users can download the free version at www.marquisbroadcast.com/sgl.