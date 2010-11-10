SES WORLD SKIES extends satellite feed management with ScheduALL

SES WORLD SKIES has joined ScheduALL's Enterprise Resource Management Application (ERMa) community to serve its customers with connected, real-time visibility and the self-provisioning of feeds.

SES WORLD SKIES has been using ScheduALL's ScheduLINK product to manage more than 25 satellites and optimize its global occasional-use business. ERMa extends this capability to enable customers to use their existing core ScheduALL system or any major Web browser, via AVvANow.com, to subscribe to SES services, view availability and book feeds in real time. This allows customers to reduce double entry, manage multiple systems to book services and receive up-to-the-minute data on availability and pricing.

