ServusTV Launches New Studio Facility Based On Ross Video Solutions

OTTAWA, Canada—Austrian television broadcaster ServusTV has completed a new flagship studio facility designed to futureproof workflows.

The broadcaster relied on Red Bull Media House and its technology partner Ross Video for completion of the project. While the partnership on the project was announced in spring 2019 and the pandemic stalled progress, ServusTV is now on air with its new facility.

“ServusTV is the number one private broadcaster in the Austrian market,” said Philipp Stoegner, ServusTV service director. “We wanted to build a new flagship facility for ServusTV that that would allow us to do outstanding productions and design cutting-edge and future-proof workflows. This was a real opportunity for us to challenge the various manufacturers and vendors in live news production and say, `Show us your best.' Having gone through that process, Ross came off as the clear winner which resulted in the significant Ross installation we see today.”

The facility’s new technology line-up includes Ross Carbonite production switchers, XPression graphics and maps, XPression Tessera graphics rendering solution, Furio camera motion systems, Inception News newsroom computer system, Tria News server, Streamline media asset management system, Ultitouch facility monitoring and OverDrive production automation, the company said.

With commissioning completed in less than three weeks, the team at ServusTV is now firing on all cylinders and even looking to expand their content in new directions.